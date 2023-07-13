Bawaal: Varun Dhawan didn’t speak to Janhvi Kapoor on the first month of shoot on purpose

Varun Dhawan has recently disclosed that during the initial month of shooting his upcoming film “Bawaal,” he deliberately refrained from talking to his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The actor revealed that he had a specific intention behind this decision. However, Dhawan admitted that Kapoor took his actions somewhat personally.

Varun on not talking to Janhvi for the first month of shoot

Talking about it, Varun Dhawan said, “Initially, at least for the first one month we went on set, I tried this thing where I said I won’t communicate with her much. Because I felt we’ll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not, and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I’ll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature. (Nitesh) Sir was on this. And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realised it, otherwise she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting,” as quoted by HT.

Sajid Nadiadwala on Bawaal

Sajid Nadiadwala, the co-producer of the film under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, expressed that the compelling storyline of “Bawaal,” set in the heartland of India, offers a unique and captivating experience. He mentioned that the film takes viewers on an unprecedented journey through Europe, combining the essence of India with global appeal. Nadiadwala believes that a movie with such cultural roots but universal appeal should have the opportunity to reach audiences not only in India but also across the world.