Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed’s first teaser created quite a stir on amongst the netizens. The trailer brought upon the migrant massacre from 2020 lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic’s impacts on the impoverished will be depicted in the movie. The filmmaker evaluated by comparing the pandemic to the country’s split in the teaser by asserting that it divided civilization along class lines. The makers released a new teaser on Monday that debated how the underprivileged have historically considered it “unjustified,” which was also true during the shutdown. The movie’s ensemble cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, and Ashutosh Rana. Each playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The clip features some heart-breaking clips of migrant workers trying to travel back to their homes. The sad truth of the shutdown is rekindled by worn-out heads and hungry kids becoming pulled underneath their parents’ belongings. As according Rajkummar Rao’s voiceover, the labourers relocated to the town since their village lacked an infrastructure. They decided to return, it persists, due to lack of facilities in the city to house them during in the lockdown. Besides that, it affirms that the poor never are fairly treated and always receive the greatest economic burden from the mechanism. Yet this is the time for them to atone with themselves.

Talking about Bheed, Anubhav Sinha earlier stated, “most perilous times which changed everything for humanity”. He added, “The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly like what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country.” As quoted by The Indian Express.