Big Money: ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Kalki’, ‘Game Changer’, ‘Devara-Part 1’ & ‘Indian 2’ crack deal worth hundreds of crores for North India distribution

The hype, expectations and anticipation for some of the biggest PAN India films this year is as real as it can get. If one wonders how massive things can get, this piece will throw light on the same. Starting next month (hopefully), the rest of the year 2024 has big-scale, mega-budgeted and hugely-anticipated PAN-India films lined up that feature the biggest superstars from down South.

And to be able to have its North India distribution and get the perks for big revenue, producers and distributors have cracked earth-shattering deals. Two market leaders – AA Films and Pen Marudhar Films have acquired these potboilers and here are some details about the same.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, distributor Anil Thadani has cracked the most amount of and biggest deals from the lot. Starting big, probably the most anticipated sequel of all time, Pushpa 2 – The Rule has been sealed for a sum of Rs. 200 crores for North India, making it the biggest one.

Following that is another much-anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, the sci-fi film that stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The rights for that have been sold to Anil Thadani too for a sum of Rs 100 crores. Coming next on the list is Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which is also sold to Thadani for Rs 75 crores. This will be Charan’s first appearance as the lead star in a mega film following RRR.

Joining him next on the list is his RRR co-star, Jr. NTR as his film Devara – Part 1 is also sold to Anil Thadani for Rs 45 crores. And just like Charan, this will also be NTR’s first film as the main lead since RRR.

And finally, rounding off the list is Kamal Haasan’s hugely-anticipated film, Indian 2. Here comes Pen Marudhar Films, who has acquired the rights for these for a mere Rs 20 crores.

With these astronomical figures, these films will have a lot riding on them and will hope to deliver good returns.