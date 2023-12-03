BO Battle: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal crosses 100 crores, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur steady with 9.25 crores

In the fierce clash of Bollywood heavyweights, Sam Bahadur and Animal, the box office battleground witnessed intriguing developments over the weekend.

Sam Bahadur witness steady growth

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur demonstrated a commendable surge on its second day, amassing ₹9.25 crore in India—a significant improvement over its opening figures. The Meghna Gulzar directorial maintained a consistent stride with an overall 46 percent occupancy on December 2, contributing to a cumulative box office collection of ₹15.5 crore nett after two days. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh underscored the film’s momentum, attributing the positive trend to robust word of mouth.

Animal Box Office Day 2

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal emerged as a formidable force, swiftly crossing the ₹100 crore mark within a mere two days of its cinematic journey. Early estimates for Saturday reported a staggering ₹66 crore, propelling the film’s total domestic collection to an impressive ₹129.80 crore. Animal’s formidable Friday opening of ₹63.8 crore surpassed Pathaan’s initial-day earnings but fell short of Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer’s second-day record, with Pathaan securing ₹70.50 crore on day two.

The clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal has unfolded as a riveting spectacle, with each film showcasing its unique strengths and carving a distinct niche in the competitive landscape of box office success. As the numbers continue to unfold, the cinematic duel between these two blockbusters adds an extra layer of excitement to the industry’s ever-evolving narrative.