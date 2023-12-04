BO Faceoff: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal rakes in 360 crores, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur earns 25 cr

The two titans, Ranbir Kapoor‘s movie “Animal” and Vicky Kaushal‘s film “Sam Bahadur” whacked the screens on the same day, concocting a major clash at the box office.

Despite getting eclectic reviews at the onset, “Animal” quickly made its dent by passing into the Rs 200 crore club in India and the Rs 350 crore club worldwide within the first three days. It fell slightly short of the record set by “Jawan” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan but still showed its tremendous popularity.

Facing tough competition from “Animal,” Vicky Kaushal’s “Sam Bahadur” didn’t back down. The war drama steadily increased its box office collections, surpassing Rs 25 crore in India within the initial three days. With earnings of Rs 6.25 crore on the release day, Rs 9 crore on day 2, and an estimated Rs 10.30 crore on day 3, “Sam Bahadur” proved its appeal despite going head-to-head with the formidable “Animal.”

Both films, despite the clash, are on a path to success. “Animal” is setting records, and “Sam Bahadur” is gaining momentum at the box office. The competition between the two stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is heating up, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see how their movies fare in this cinematic showdown. As time goes on, the clash between “Animal” and “Sam Bahadur” vows to be an exciting story, and moviegoers are curious to know the final outcome of this box office battle.