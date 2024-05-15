Bobby Deol to play the antagonist in Saif Ali Khan’s next?

It seems director Priyadarshan is back in form when it comes to Hindi films and is now on a mission to make more and more Hindi films, and we are not complaining.

A while ago, there were reports that Priyadarshan is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming horror comedy, and now, there are reports that he is also in talks with Saif Ali Khan for an upcoming thriller, which is said to go on floors by July 2024.

And now another report has popped up which says that none other than Bobby Deol has been approached to play the antagonist in the film.

Sources suggest that Deol heard the script a couple of weeks ago and has loved the idea especially given how the twists and turns of the story revolves around his character. And even though, he might be the antagonist, he will be a parallel lead to Khan.

The film is said to have a marathon schedule for 35 days which will begin in July and might be wrapped in August.

The shooting timelines are yet to be decided depending on how the casting process concludes.

It might even take off before the Akshay Kumar film.

When it comes to Deol, he has a packed schedule ahead, where he is currently gearing up for the release of Kanguva, where he also plays the baddie opposite Suriya.