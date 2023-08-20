Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have become hot topics in the headlines as both the big releases are rewriting their success, keeping the viewers hooked to the screens. The blockbuster sequels not only entertain the nation but also result in mind-blowing box office collections.

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is not just gripping the users with the comeback after 22 years; it is soaring big height at the box office collection. The massive popularity among the audience pockets across the country and setting new records. As per the reports by Sacnilk, after crossing the 300 crore club, the film minted 32 crore on Saturday. In the first week of release, the film minted 284.63 crore. So far, the total is 336.13 crore at the domestic box office. As per industry experts, the film can gain more today on Sunday.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s awaited sequel OMG 2, continues to chase and impress the audience. As per the reports by Sacnilk, the film has now entered a 100-crore club on Saturday. As per early estimates, it earned 10.5 crore in India on Saturday. OMG 2 earned 85.05 crore in the first week of release. The film’s total has reached 101.58 crores at the domestic box office. At the same time, the worldwide collection reached 129 crores, with 21.5 crores from overseas collections.

What’s your reaction to this box office showdown between Gadar 2 and OMG 2? Share with us in the comments.