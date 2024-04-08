Movies | News

Speaking of the postponement Bihar’s foremost film exhibitor Roshan Singh says angrily, “Do these producers realize what a heavy blow this kind of last-minute postponement means to distributors and exhibitors? We have to refund all the patrons who have booked for Wednesday,

The great Wednesday clash between two of the biggest film this year, has been postponed by a day.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Amit Sharma’s Maidaan are no longer being released on Wednesday , April 10 , as per plan.The shifting of the date for the citing of the precious moon on Eid, is being given as the reason for the last-minute change.

“The moon will now be cited on the night of April 10 instead of the night of April 9, which means Eid will be celebrated now on April 11 instead of April 10. Releasing two such big films without the Eid holiday as the incentive for the opening day, would mean an underperforming first day. Both the production houses for Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have taken a rushed collective decision to postpone the release date by a day,” a source very close to the development informs .

Advance bookings for Wednesday for both the films have been stopped with immediate effect.

However for those still keen to catch either of the two Eid releases on Wednesday there is some respite: paid previews of both Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan will be held from 6 pm on Wednesday,April 10, in selected theatres across the country.

