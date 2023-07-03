ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh In Don 3

Sources close to director Farhan Akhtar confirm that Shah Rukh Khan is no longer apart of the Don franchise.

Author: Subhash K Jha
03 Jul,2023 12:16:32
The baton has passed on to Ranveer Singh It is official, almost.

The baton has passed on to Ranveer Singh whose career seems to be rocking in spite of his recent films not doing well.Karan Johar’s highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is out in July, after which Ranveer quickly steps into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra followed now, by Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

To imagine Don without SRK is very tough. Apparently Ranveer too thought the same. Before stepping into the Don’s shoes he sought King Khan’s consent. Khan happily said yes. He has had enough of Don.Like James Bond it’s time for the Don franchise to move to another actor.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

