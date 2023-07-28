ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer?

The CBFC chose to be liberal this once. With damaging consequences. A section of the more vigilant audience in India is up in arms against what they see as a sacrilege.

Author: Subhash K Jha
28 Jul,2023 11:50:34
CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer? 838339

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is breaking records all across the world and in India as well.However one of its lovemaking sequences featuring the film’s leading man Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, has triggered off a national uproar.

The sequence in question shows Murphy reciting the Bhagavat Gita while making love to Pugh.

When the sequence came to light before the film’s release, it was presumed that the eyebrow-raising moment would be snipped off without a thought.

But the CBFC chose to be liberal this once.

With damaging consequences. A section of the more vigilant audience in India is up in arms against what they see as a sacrilege. Uday Mahurkar, information officer with the government of India, and founder of the ‘Save Culture Save India Foundation’, issued a statement saying, “The Foundation urges, on behalf of the public of this nation and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Geeta, the I & B Ministry to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of the revered holy book of the Hindus, punish those involved and setting processes in place that such things do not happen in future.”

Sources confirm that the Central Board Of Film Certification is “seriously considering” a second opinion on the controversial scene and is likely to ask for its removal across India.

A source close to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry reveals, “We’ve zero tolerance for insult to any religion or culture.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble 838326
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi races against time to stop Lakshmi's wedding 838333
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi races against time to stop Lakshmi’s wedding
Meet spoiler: Raunak gets arrested 838331
Meet spoiler: Raunak gets arrested
Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi 838321
Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa 838315
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa
Dhanush's "Captain Miller" Teaser Unleashed: Action and intrigue await 838307
Dhanush’s “Captain Miller” Teaser Unleashed: Action and intrigue await
Read Latest News