Barbie VS Oppenheimer: Which Movie Wins At Indian Box Office Collection?

Barbie and Oppenheimer have created a buzz on the internet ever since their release. Here check out which movie has performed well in the Indian box office collection. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 Jul,2023 19:00:09
Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theatres on the 21st of July. Ever since then, it has painted the city in pink and black. Both films are very opposite to each other. Barbie is a fictional wonderland movie, while Oppenheimer is a biological thriller. The crazy for both films is equal on the internet, but which movie has scored more at the Indian box office collection?

Barbie Or Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer received criticism for the Bhagavad Gita scene; it has performed well at the box office as compared to Barbie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Christopher Nolan’s thriller film has slowed down; however, it is still close to 100 crores in India now. As per the reports on Sacnilk.com, the film grossed over 7.25 crore on Sunday, and a similar amount was earned on Saturday. Cillian Murphy, who portrays the role of the father of the atomic bomb J Robert Oppenheimer has made a total collection of 92 crores.

On the other hand, Barbie received a comparatively low response in India. As reported on the same website, the film grossed 3.25 crores on Sunday, and the total collection is around 35.43 crores. Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

ADVERTISEMENT
