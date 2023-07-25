TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content

Juhi Parmar, the beloved television star known for her iconic role in the hit show Kumkum, recently found herself in the midst of a cinematic dilemma. Accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, she headed to the theatre to watch Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. However, within just 10-15 minutes, Juhi made a surprising decision – she walked out of the movie.

In her candid note, Juhi acknowledged her mistake and began by admitting that she hadn’t checked the film’s ratings beforehand. However, she soon delved into criticizing the movie for its “inappropriate language” and “sexual connotations.” Disturbed by what she witnessed within the first few minutes of the film, she couldn’t bear the thought of subjecting her child to the content any longer and swiftly left the theatre. To her dismay, she witnessed other parents with their young ones crying as well, while some opted to stay and watch the entire movie.

Juhi made it clear that she was not only concerned about her own child but also felt the need to alert other parents about the film’s content. She expressed her disappointment and heartbreak over the fact that her daughter had eagerly awaited to watch the film, only to be exposed to content that she deemed unsuitable for a young audience, even those above the age of 13. Juhi’s post has sparked conversations among parents about the importance of being aware of movie ratings and content before taking their children to the cinema.

