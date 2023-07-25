ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content

In her candid note, Juhi acknowledged her mistake and began by admitting that she hadn't checked the film's ratings beforehand. However, she soon delved into criticizing the movie for its "inappropriate language" and "sexual connotations”

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jul,2023 18:01:25
TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837437

Juhi Parmar, the beloved television star known for her iconic role in the hit show Kumkum, recently found herself in the midst of a cinematic dilemma. Accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, she headed to the theatre to watch Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. However, within just 10-15 minutes, Juhi made a surprising decision – she walked out of the movie.

Here’s what Juhi said

In her candid note, Juhi acknowledged her mistake and began by admitting that she hadn’t checked the film’s ratings beforehand. However, she soon delved into criticizing the movie for its “inappropriate language” and “sexual connotations.” Disturbed by what she witnessed within the first few minutes of the film, she couldn’t bear the thought of subjecting her child to the content any longer and swiftly left the theatre. To her dismay, she witnessed other parents with their young ones crying as well, while some opted to stay and watch the entire movie.

Juhi made it clear that she was not only concerned about her own child but also felt the need to alert other parents about the film’s content. She expressed her disappointment and heartbreak over the fact that her daughter had eagerly awaited to watch the film, only to be exposed to content that she deemed unsuitable for a young audience, even those above the age of 13. Juhi’s post has sparked conversations among parents about the importance of being aware of movie ratings and content before taking their children to the cinema.

Here take a look at her post:

TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837431

TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837432

TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837433

TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837434

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy 836409
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way 834224
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way
I am delighted that my OTT debut has been with a series like Yeh Meri Family 2: Juhi Parmar 823741
I am delighted that my OTT debut has been with a series like Yeh Meri Family 2: Juhi Parmar
From Preeta, Imlie, Tejo To Sai: TV Bahus And Their Pregnancy Issues
Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar and Nisha Rawal get a shoutout as ‘single moms’ from Daljeet Kaur, watch
Back From Vanvaas: ‘Happy Reunion’ with family post COVID ‘distance’ shoot
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti rocks casual chic look in white top and green joggers, see video 837428
Surbhi Jyoti rocks casual chic look in white top and green joggers, see video
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv faces humiliation 837425
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv faces humiliation
Twitter Rebrands as X: Elon Musk bids adieu to iconic blue-bird logo 837399
Twitter Rebrands as X: Elon Musk bids adieu to iconic blue-bird logo
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay issues a stern warning to Ranbir 837420
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay issues a stern warning to Ranbir
Sobhita Dhulipala urges fans to stay tuned for the big reveal on Made in Heaven Season 2 tomorrow, Save the date to know ! 837435
Sobhita Dhulipala urges fans to stay tuned for the big reveal on Made in Heaven Season 2 tomorrow, Save the date to know !
My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain 837398
My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain
Read Latest News