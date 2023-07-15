ADVERTISEMENT
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way

Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala give a visual treat to the loyal audience of Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan as the show celebrates 21 years. Read about it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 15:10:25
Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan has to be one of the most viewed and appreciated television shows on the afternoon band of Star Plus. The show starring Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar aired on television from 2002 to 2009. The story was a love story which started with the Bhabhi marrying her Devar. The pair turned out to be eternal in love! Hussain and Juhi struck a magical chord with the audiences, and this remains in our hearts after so many years!! So want to relive the magic of Sumit and Kumkum from the show? Well, the lead cast of the show Juhi and Hussain in fact, give us the amazing opportunity of going into the love lives of the lead characters once again. Yes, today, they are celebrating the undying love of Sumit and Kumkum as the show completes 21 years. Juhi and Hussain in fact give a visual treat to the viewers on social media as they recreate the magic of their Jodi specially for their fans and well-wishers of the show.

The video created by Vithal Patil, has Juhi and Hussain at their romantic best as Kumkum and Sumit.

They write on social media,

In your hearts ❤️ is where our story lives ..

Celebrating 21 years of Kumkum and Sumit and their never dying love with all of you with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts ❤️

This journey started all thanks to our producers #BagFilms and our channel @starplus. Thank you for giving us Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan!

P.S. Thank you so much @vitthalp for your time , effort n patience with us to recreate this.. Means so much ❤️

You can check the video here!! Surely, this Jodi can come back even now onscreen and win the love and adulation of the viewers. That’s the power they exude!!

Wow!! For all the Kumkum lovers out there, enjoy this visual treat and be happy and proud to have been part of this wonderful 21 years long journey!!

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

