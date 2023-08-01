ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Kangana Ranaut goes all praises for Oppenheimer, says 'Most important film of our time'

Kangana urged her followers to watch the film and revealed her favourite aspect: the reference to the Bhagavad Gita. In her own words, she described the plot, highlighting the story of a Jewish physicist who creates the atomic bomb during World War 2 for America.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Aug,2023 06:40:29
Kangana Ranaut goes all praises for Oppenheimer, says 'Most important film of our time' 839494

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had an enthralling experience on Monday as she watched Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece, “Oppenheimer”. Eager to share her thoughts with her fans, she took to Instagram Reels and praised both the film and the renowned filmmaker behind it. “Oppenheimer” delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the eminent nuclear physicist hailed as the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’

On her way to the screening, Kangana shared a selfie from her car, exuding excitement for the much-anticipated movie. After witnessing the cinematic brilliance, she posted a review, lauding Christopher Nolan for delivering his best work yet.

Without giving away too many spoilers, Kangana urged her followers to watch the film and revealed her favourite aspect: the reference to the Bhagavad Gita. In her own words, she described the plot, highlighting the story of a Jewish physicist who creates the atomic bomb during World War 2 for America. The protagonist’s political beliefs and perceived associations add layers of complexity to the narrative. As the character faces challenges and personal conflicts, he ultimately finds solace and inspiration in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, channeling his inner Vishnu.

Kangana was captivated by the fusion of physics and politics, two subjects she feels passionately about. For her, “Oppenheimer” was akin to a cinematic orgasm, leaving her enthralled till the very end. She termed the film as the most significant of our time, praising Christopher Nolan’s unparalleled storytelling prowess.

The actress shared her glowing review with the world, leaving her fans eager to experience the magic of “Oppenheimer” on the big screen. As Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines for her candid opinions and remarkable talent, her endorsement of Nolan’s work only adds to the anticipation surrounding this cinematic gem.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Barbie VS Oppenheimer: Which Movie Wins At Indian Box Office Collection? 839322
Barbie VS Oppenheimer: Which Movie Wins At Indian Box Office Collection?
Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’ 838830
Kangana Ranaut questions ‘silence of nepo gang’, says ‘kahi lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi’
CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer? 838339
CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer?
Javed Akhtar – Kangana Ranaut legal battle: “Aapko maafi mangni padegi”, says former 837283
Javed Akhtar – Kangana Ranaut legal battle: “Aapko maafi mangni padegi”, says former
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius 836227
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius
Zeeshan Ayub sheds light on having ‘political differences’ with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, read 835683
Zeeshan Ayub sheds light on having ‘political differences’ with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, read
Latest Stories
Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty 833670
Nayanthara’s Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty
Tejasswi Prakash proves green to be the hottest hue of the season, see pics 835885
Tejasswi Prakash proves green to be the hottest hue of the season, see pics
Watch: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s yacht getaway blooms with love 839490
Watch: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s yacht getaway blooms with love
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835871
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics
Gangs Of Godavari's first glimpse makes buzz amongst fans, watch 839486
Gangs Of Godavari’s first glimpse makes buzz amongst fans, watch
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Vacation Hangover In Pictures 836212
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Vacation Hangover In Pictures
Read Latest News