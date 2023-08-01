Kangana Ranaut goes all praises for Oppenheimer, says 'Most important film of our time'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had an enthralling experience on Monday as she watched Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece, “Oppenheimer”. Eager to share her thoughts with her fans, she took to Instagram Reels and praised both the film and the renowned filmmaker behind it. “Oppenheimer” delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the eminent nuclear physicist hailed as the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’

On her way to the screening, Kangana shared a selfie from her car, exuding excitement for the much-anticipated movie. After witnessing the cinematic brilliance, she posted a review, lauding Christopher Nolan for delivering his best work yet.

Without giving away too many spoilers, Kangana urged her followers to watch the film and revealed her favourite aspect: the reference to the Bhagavad Gita. In her own words, she described the plot, highlighting the story of a Jewish physicist who creates the atomic bomb during World War 2 for America. The protagonist’s political beliefs and perceived associations add layers of complexity to the narrative. As the character faces challenges and personal conflicts, he ultimately finds solace and inspiration in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, channeling his inner Vishnu.

Kangana was captivated by the fusion of physics and politics, two subjects she feels passionately about. For her, “Oppenheimer” was akin to a cinematic orgasm, leaving her enthralled till the very end. She termed the film as the most significant of our time, praising Christopher Nolan’s unparalleled storytelling prowess.

The actress shared her glowing review with the world, leaving her fans eager to experience the magic of “Oppenheimer” on the big screen. As Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines for her candid opinions and remarkable talent, her endorsement of Nolan’s work only adds to the anticipation surrounding this cinematic gem.

