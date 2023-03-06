The Chris Rock and Will Smith controversy is still fresh in everyone’s minds. Even today, we remember how Will Smith took over everyone by surprise when he went straight up on stage and hit Chris Rock hard on his face. Apparently, Will Smith was upset about the fact that Chris Rock apparently made an insensitive joke about his wife. Ever since then, Chris Rock had been silent on the matter and didn’t express much. However, recently, in his new Netflix special aka Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. He said,

“Why didn’t you do anything back?’ Cause I got parents. Cause I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people. Will Smith practices selective outrage. Outrage because everybody knows what the f**k happened. Everybody that really knows, knows that I have nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any entanglements. You know what people say, they say, ‘words hurt.’ Anybody that say words hurt has never been punched in the face. But I’m not a victim, baby. You’ll never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying,” Rock insisted. He joked that he “took that s**t like [Manny] Pacquaio (former professional boxer).”

Well, what’s your take on this? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com