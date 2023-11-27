Congratulations! Parambrata Chatterjee ties knot with girlfriend Piya Chakraborty in Kolkata

Tollywood actor Parambrata Chatterjee has officially sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend, Piya Chakraborty, in a private registry wedding held today, November 27. The ceremony took place at Parambrata’s residence in Kolkata, where the couple exchanged vows in an intimate setting. Speculations surrounding their nuptials had been circulating, adding an air of anticipation to the day’s proceedings.

Piya Chakraborty, celebrated for her roles as a mental health activist and singer, brings her own unique background to the union. Notably, she was previously married to musician Anupam Roy, as reported in India Today. The guest list for the ceremony featured close friends, including notable figures such as producer-director Aritra Sen and Piya’s friend Ratnaboli Roy.

Adorned in traditional attire, the newlyweds immersed themselves in the joyous occasion. Parambrata Chatterjee, capturing the essence of the day, took to Instagram to share snippets of their happiness, accompanied by a poetic caption that resonated with the profound nature of the moment.

Looking ahead, the couple has plans to extend the celebrations with a reception for their industry peers, as per reports. The reception is anticipated to be a grand affair, providing an opportunity for friends and colleagues to join in the festivities and extend their heartfelt wishes to the newly married duo.