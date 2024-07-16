Parambrata Chatterjee and Cricket Legend Wasim Akram spotted at Chicago Airport

Parambrata Chatterjee is a household name in Bengali cinema, known for his exceptional acting skills and versatility. He has directed and produced several critically acclaimed films and has acted in numerous movies and television shows. Some of his notable works include “Kahaani,” “Baishe Srabon,” and “Hemlock Society.” Parambrata has received numerous awards for his performances, including the prestigious National Film Award.

Besides his professional achievements, Parambrata is known for his down-to-earth personality and humility. He is often spotted at public events and is loved by his fans for his warm and approachable nature. Recently, he attended the North American Bengali Conference (NABC) in the US, where he spent time with his friends and family, explored the city, and met new people.

On his way home, Parambrata had a chance encounter with Wasim Akram at Chicago airport. He was thrilled to meet the cricket legend and couldn’t resist requesting a selfie. Wasim, known for his humility and kindness, obligingly agreed, and Parambrata was overjoyed. He shared the selfie on his social media page, expressing his gratitude and admiration for the legend.

In his post, Parambrata wrote, “A rather well organized (and executed) #nabc, a delightful stay at a friend’s (in NYC ) and a couple warm and engaging meet and greets (in the cities of the west coast) later, I’m on my way back home and was chilling at the Chicago airport lounge, when I met the legend and couldn’t resist requesting him for a selfie (and I’m not big on selfies, even in the best of companies !)! This one had to be done! @wasimakramliveofficial shall forever remain a fan, sir! And thanks for honoring my request! ”

This incident highlights Parambrata’s humility and enthusiasm, even in the presence of a legend like Wasim Akram. His ability to connect with people and his genuine admiration for the cricketer has endeared him to his fans and made him a beloved figure in Bengali cinema.