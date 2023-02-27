Wasim Akram is one of the finest and most loved cricketers all over the globe. He’s been a stunning fast bowler for Pakistan for the longest time and well, no wonder, he’s a legend and hailed as the ‘Sultan Of Swing’ for all the good and wonderful reasons. While we always see good stuff and updates coming from Wasim Akram’s end, this time, the legendary fast bowler has opened up about his wife’s demise and well, we are also totally feeling emotional.

As per reports in Tribune India, he was quoted as saying,

“I was flying to Singapore with my late wife and there was a stopover in Chennai for refuelling. When we landed, she was unconscious, I was crying and people recognised me at the airport. We didn’t have an Indian visa. We both had Pakistani passports,” Akram told Sportstar magazine during a discussion on his autobiography ‘Sultan: A Memoir’.

He further added,

“The people at the Chennai airport, the security staff, and the customs and immigration officials told me not to worry about the visa and take my wife to the hospital while they sorted the visa out. That is something I will never forget, as a cricketer and as a human being.”

Well, here's hoping Wasim Akram remains strong and everything happens nicely at his end.