Happy Moments From Parambrata-Piya’s Married Life

Renowned Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee’s wife, Piya Chakraborty, has shared a heartwarming glimpse of their married life on social media. The couple, who tied the knot on November 27, 2023, in a private ceremony, has been keeping their personal life under wraps until now. Piya’s recent posts have given fans a sneak peek into their happy life together.

In her latest Insta story, Piya shared a picture with Parambrata and their pet dog, captioning it “Back with Babygir #Nina.” She also shared a photo of their baby boy, a cat, on her Instagram story. The adorable pictures have left fans and netizens gushing over the couple’s joyful life.

Parambrata and Piya’s marriage took many by surprise, as it was announced suddenly without any prior hints. At the same time, it was Parambrata’s first marriage; Piya married singer Anupam Roy earlier. The couple had a legal marriage ceremony and a reception party for friends and family.

In a recent interview, Parambrata opened up about his wife, saying, “Our life is uncertain… there are many ups and downs… but Piya is my greatest strength.” Piya’s posts have only confirmed their deep love and unwavering happiness, and fans are thrilled to see the couple’s life unfolding on social media.

Parambrata and Piya’s marriage has been a topic of interest for many, and this glimpse into their happy life has only added to the excitement. With their adorable pets and loving relationship, Parambrata and Piya are setting goals for many. We join their fans in wishing the couple a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness!