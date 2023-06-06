Congratulations: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad expecting first child

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are one of the most lovely and admired couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been immensely loved and admired by the masses for all the good reasons and well, we love it for real. Almost everything that they do together grabs a lot of attention and limelight and well, we love it genuinely. Ever since the time they announced the news of their marriage, it came as a happy surprise to one and all. While she was trolled by many for her choice, she also received a lot of support from another section of the audience. She’s fabulous and phenomenal in the true sense of the term and no wonder, her relationship and marriage life has been getting a lot of love and support from her fans.

Know more about the important update involving Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad:

Well, right now, there’s a special’and important update coming from her end. Swara took to her social media handle to share the news with one and all that she’s expecting her first child. She wrote,

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!”

