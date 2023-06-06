ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Congratulations: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad expecting first child

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are currently expecting their first child together. We wish them both good luck and success going forward and happy times. Let's read this entire article for more details on the same.

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Jun,2023 12:51:16
Congratulations: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad expecting first child

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are one of the most lovely and admired couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been immensely loved and admired by the masses for all the good reasons and well, we love it for real. Almost everything that they do together grabs a lot of attention and limelight and well, we love it genuinely. Ever since the time they announced the news of their marriage, it came as a happy surprise to one and all. While she was trolled by many for her choice, she also received a lot of support from another section of the audience. She’s fabulous and phenomenal in the true sense of the term and no wonder, her relationship and marriage life has been getting a lot of love and support from her fans.

Know more about the important update involving Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad:

Well, right now, there’s a special’and important update coming from her end. Swara took to her social media handle to share the news with one and all that she’s expecting her first child. She wrote,

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!”

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish the couple very very well and we wish them a good time going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Congratulations: Swara Bhasker gets married to political leader Fahad Ahmad
Congratulations: Swara Bhasker gets married to political leader Fahad Ahmad
Popular Celebrity Face-Off On Social Media
Popular Celebrity Face-Off On Social Media
After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker receives death threat in anonymous letter
After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker receives death threat in anonymous letter
Swara Bhaskar blocks Ranvir Shorey on Twitter, actor shares screenshot on social media
Swara Bhaskar blocks Ranvir Shorey on Twitter, actor shares screenshot on social media
There's no way...: Swara Bhaskar lashes out at Uber after driver allegedly runs away with her groceries
There's no way...: Swara Bhaskar lashes out at Uber after driver allegedly runs away with her groceries
Covid scare in industry: Swara Bhasker, Shikha Singh and Kushagre Dua test positive
Covid scare in industry: Swara Bhasker, Shikha Singh and Kushagre Dua test positive
Latest Stories
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple's emotional reunion with her mother
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple's emotional reunion with her mother
Motorola powers IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards
Motorola powers IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards
Satyaprem aka Kartik Aaryan shares an all smiles picture of Satyaprem Ki Katha team after receiving an overwhelming response on the trailer
Satyaprem aka Kartik Aaryan shares an all smiles picture of Satyaprem Ki Katha team after receiving an overwhelming response on the trailer
I Am Very Excited To Be A Part Of The Show, Neha Solanki, I and The Cast and Crew Have Worked Very Hard For The Show and Now We Cannot Wait The Audience To Witness The Magic" Shares Avinash Mishra Aka Garv From StarPlus Show TITLI, Titli Is Ready To Hit The Television Screens From Today At 11pm Only On StarPlus
I Am Very Excited To Be A Part Of The Show, Neha Solanki, I and The Cast and Crew Have Worked Very Hard For The Show and Now We Cannot Wait The Audience To Witness The Magic" Shares Avinash Mishra Aka Garv From StarPlus Show TITLI, Titli Is Ready To Hit The Television Screens From Today At 11pm Only On StarPlus
Read Latest News