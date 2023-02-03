The entertainment industry is incomplete without some dramatic spats between established stars. Like any business, Bollywood and television actors too have their fall-outs and rifts on social media accounts. These social media fights between celebrities often spread like wildfire and become headlines. Today, we bring you some of the popular celeb face-offs that happened on social media. Check below!

Urvashi Rautela vs Rishabh Pant: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant often hit headlines for various reasons. They once indulged in a fight when Urvashi disclosed in an interview that Rishabh Pant chased her. She claimed that while she was shooting in Varanasi, he waited for her in the lobby for hours. As her interview went viral, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram story and slammed Urvashi. He wrote “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” After Rishabh Pant’s Instagram story, Urvashi too hit back at him as she wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya #Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1”

Kangana Ranaut vs Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu: When Kangana called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade actresses’ in an interview, the two made sure to clap back in the most sarcastic way possible. Swara Bhasker, who was also referred to as “B grade” and “needy outsider” by Kangana in the interview, tweeted her comment, too. “Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure and confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider,” Swara tweeted from her verified account on Monday. Just a few minutes after Swara’s tweet, Team Kangana Ranaut responded with this cryptic tweet from their unverified account: “Kangana pridicted this in her interview, vultures will be out for her blood, needy, greedy, liberals with price tags on them and struggling B grade failed actors whose ambitions r beyond their worth n talent are all out attacking a single woman who raised her voice against Mafia.” Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to an interview Taapsee Pannu gave to a leading daily. Taapsee did not name Kangana in her tweet but talked about getting graded. “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?),” she wrote in her tweet.

Ankita Lokhande vs Shibani Dandekar: Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, when Ankita Lokhande accused Rhea Chakraborty of foul play, Shibani Dandekar was quick to come to the latter’s defence. Shibani Dandekar called out Ankita Lokhande for her post against Rhea Chakraborty and said that she targeted Rhea for ‘2 seconds of fame.’ She slammed Ankita for her opportunism in blaming Rhea. To this, Ankita responded with a letter telling Shibani not to look down at television actors.

Urfi Javed vs Chahatt Khanna: Urfi, who is known for her quirky fashion sense had made an appearance in a yellow-hued cutout dress and was papped by the shutterbugs. After her pictures had gone live, actress, Chahatt Khanna took a dig at her choice of dressing. Giving a befitting response to Chahatt, Urfi slammed the actress for living a lavish life on her ex-husband’s alimony money. The actresses again grabbed attention when Chahatt slammed Urfi and said she isn’t fit to be a biwi or maa. To which Urfi responded, “Aapne kya ukhada biwi ban kar Chahatt ji?”

Sayantani Ghosh-Ekta Kapoor vs Radhika Madan: In a recent interview, Radhika Madan discussed the gruelling hours and lack of innovation that characterise the TV industry from where she started her acting career. In the interview, she revealed that she worked for as long as 48-50 hours for Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Madan alleged that the show’s directors would frequently change and there was never a definitive screenplay. The actors would receive the script on the sets, she added. The Pataakha actress said that whenever she would ask for a script while working, she was told, “Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai.” She further said that the directors would reject any inputs that she had. Reacting to Radhika Madan’s interview, Sayantani Ghosh commented, “Very happy for you @radhikamadan and an ardent admirer of you! I remember your last show and you were really good at it. And if I remember correctly, it was a TV show. Indeed, a great start to a promising career!! Just found this thought process a bit sorry! Putting down the world of TV is indeed sad! Everything in life has its way of functioning, has challenges/shortcomings, and strengths!’’ Ekta Kapoor shared a screenshot of TV actress Sayantani Ghosh’s interview on Instagram and called Madan’s comments “sad and shameful”. Ekta wrote, “Sad and shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.”

Sonu Nigam vs Divya Khosla Kumar: After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam released a video on Instagram on 18 June talking about the kind of pressure artistes have to go through. He added that there are a couple of music companies that abuse their power and end up creating a lot of trouble for musicians. In another video, which he released on 22 June, Sonu accused Bhushan Kumar of trying to harm his image and not promoting new talent. Divya Khosla Kumar posted a video on 24 June and responded to Sonu Nigam’s allegations and blamed him for never promoting any new talent himself while claiming that 97% of people working in T-Series are outsiders. Further, she called him ‘thankless’ for not supporting T-Series after Gulshan Kumar was shot dead in 1997.

