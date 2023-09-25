Congratulations! Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl, share pictures from hospital

Swara Bhasker, known for her compelling performances on the silver screen, has now embarked on a profoundly beautiful and transformative journey—motherhood. This momentous occasion in her life serves as a reminder of the profound joy and love that parenthood brings. Motherhood, often celebrated as one of the most beautiful and rewarding experiences in life, has a way of reshaping priorities, deepening connections, and instilling an unparalleled sense of wonder.

In a heartwarming announcement that has captured the attention of fans and the entertainment industry alike, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her partner Fahad Ahmad have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their lives. The joyous news was shared directly from the hospital, where Swara, cradling her newborn daughter, took to Instagram to express her gratitude and excitement. In a heartfelt caption, she wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth… Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 ♥️♥️♥️ With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Have a look at the pictures:

The Instagram post featuring Swara and her adorable newborn daughter has taken the internet by storm, leaving everyone in awe of the precious moment. The photos have garnered an outpouring of love and well-wishes from not only Swara’s fans but also from fellow members of the film industry. Prominent figures such as Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tisca Chopra, and Guneet Monga have joined in the celebrations, offering their heartfelt congratulations and blessings in the comments section.

Swara Bhasker, known for her versatile acting skills and notable roles in films like “Veere Di Wedding” and “Nil Battey Sannata,” has now embarked on a new and exciting journey as a mother. Her candid and heartening Instagram post has brought joy to her followers and fellow celebrities, uniting them in celebrating this joyous milestone in her life. As the world eagerly watches Swara embrace motherhood, Raabiyaa’s arrival has undoubtedly filled the Bhaskar-Ahmed household with love, happiness, and endless possibilities.