Swara Bhasker’s comment on ‘Chhaava’ sparks a heated debate online

Swara Bhasker has once again drawn attention with her remarks on the audience’s reaction to a scene in Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal. The film, depicting historical events, has resonated deeply with viewers, particularly its portrayal of Sambhaji’s suffering at the hands of the Mughals.

The actress took to social media, questioning the strong emotional response to the cinematic depiction while pointing out what she perceives as a lack of similar outrage over recent real-life incidents, including stampedes and alleged mishandling of deceased individuals. In a tweet, she expressed concern over public priorities, suggesting that societal focus on historical events in films often overshadows pressing contemporary tragedies.

Her statement triggered a polarizing discussion. Some echoed her viewpoint, arguing that people engage more with fictionalized narratives than real issues affecting lives today. A few users suggested that audiences prefer historical storytelling over confronting uncomfortable realities.

On the other hand, many disagreed with her assessment, emphasizing that the film’s impact is rooted in its representation of courage and sacrifice. Critics of her stance argued that the emotional reaction stems from deep respect for historical figures and their struggles. Some accused her of undermining the significance of revisiting history through cinema.

The controversy, however, has not affected the film’s box office performance. Chhaava has maintained a strong run, surpassing Rs 165 crore in earnings and heading towards the Rs 200 crore milestone. Despite the online debate, audience engagement with the film remains high, reinforcing its widespread appeal.