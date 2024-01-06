Year Ender 2023: Weddings Of The Year

The year 2023 witnessed a spectacular array of celebrity weddings that captured the hearts of fans and brought an extra dose of glamour to the Indian entertainment scene. From grand affairs to intimate ceremonies, Bollywood stars and public figures exchanged vows, creating memories. Let’s take a look at some of the standout weddings that made headlines and melted hearts.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Turning reel-life chemistry into real-life love, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became the talk of the town with their royal wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7. The couple, who previously worked together in Shershah, showcased their elegant style in outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. The star-studded affair included guests like Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Juhi Chawla.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Kicking off the year with love, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul set the tone for 2023 with their intimate wedding on January 23. Held at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, the ceremony followed traditional south Indian rituals. The couple, who had kept their relationship private, surprised fans with a beautiful union, showcasing the magic of love in a close-knit celebration with family and friends.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

One of the most high-profile weddings of the year was that of actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha. The engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, on May 13, marked the beginning of a series of pre-wedding festivities, including a Chooda ceremony, Haldi, mehendi, and a unique cricket match between the Chopras and Chadhas. The heavily-guarded wedding at Udaipur’s The Leela Palace saw political leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, among the illustrious guests.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

In a heart warming union, actor Randeep Hooda and Mary Kom fame Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur’s Imphal on November 29. The couple, who announced their wedding online with a simple message, later hosted a reception in Mumbai, sharing their joy with industry friends.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed

Adding an element of surprise to the year, actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed opted for a court marriage, submitting their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. The couple, who met during a rally, celebrated their love with various wedding functions in March, culminating in the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Raabiyaa, in September.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta, surprised fans with a secret wedding to actor Satyadeep Misra. Sharing the joyful news with fans, the couple showcased their happiness in a series of wedding photos, with Masaba donning a stunning pink lehenga. The simplicity and sincerity of their union resonated with fans.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Proving that love knows no age, senior actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Kolkata-based entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 57. Their private wedding in a Kolkata club was a testament to the enduring nature of love and the beauty of finding companionship later in life.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall and businessman Ashesh L Sajnani embraced the Sikh tradition of Anand Karaj for their wedding on June 7. The simple ceremony at a gurdwara in Mumbai was a celebration of love witnessed by friends and industry colleagues.