Deepika Padukone nudges Ranveer Singh as the latter’s favorite football club gets in championship position

Actor Ranveer Singh is a ‘gunner’ and that’s no secret. An ardent Arsenal Football Club fan, Singh hasn’t just been vocal about his love for the football club but is also the EPL (English Premier League) ambassador from India. Having appeared in an array of commercials and campaigns, Singh continues to express his love for the club and they are currently in the best position while being cautiously optimistic.

For those who don’t understand football, The EPL is one of the biggest football leagues in the world that has popular teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and others competing every year in the top division. And while Arsenal has had a topsy-turvy ride over the years, currently they are in a prime spot and at the top of the table with one game left.

And understandably, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone is also aware of Singh’s love and excitement for the club. Hence, while reading the newspaper, Padukone came across the article about Arsenal being on top of the table and hence, she went on to share the same in her Instagram story and tagged Ranveer Singh thus nudging him, that it might finally happen-

Even though Arsenal depends on Manchester City’s result for what lies ahead, there is hope that Arsenal might finally win the premier league after 21 years. Till then, we can just gush about Singh and Padukone constantly giving couple goals.