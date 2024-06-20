Deepika Padukone on Prabhas – “He feeds everyone from his heart on set”

One of the most ambitious films India has ever produced is all set to have its big release on 27th June 2024 – Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from being grand in scale, and being one of the most expensive films in India, one of the biggest highlights of the film is the sheer ensemble cast it has assembled.

Having two icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD also assembles another unison of industries in the form of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas paired opposite each other.

Two worlds coming together to present an imaginary world of fantasy and sci-fi, the prospect for the film looks fabulous from the get-go.

At a recently held press meet, Padukone was asked about working Prabhas and the lady had some lovely anecdotes to share.

Padukone said, “I guess the biggest wonder everyday for everyone on the set was what is Prabhas feeding today? (Laughs). Amidst such long schedules, Prabhas would make sure to get a barrage of food and feed everyone, which went on to become the highlight of the day for everyone. He feeds everyone from the heart and that’s Prabhas for you.”

When Prabhas shared about his experience of working with Padukone and showered praises in her, the actress wittily responded, “The fact that Prabhas has said more than two sentences is itself such a big deal. (Laughs)”

Kalki is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjanthi Movies.