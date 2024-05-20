Deepika Padukone’s baby bump finally visible as she arrives with Ranveer Singh to cast her vote

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway, and today is voting day in the territory of Mumbai. So far, we have seen several people come in and cast their vote but it is always news when everyone’s beloved celebrities come in and do their duty of casting their vote.

A while ago, we reported how actor Kiara Advani just came in time from Cannes Film Festival to vote, and now, Bollywood’s power couple just arrived a while ago and has instantly made it to the headlines. We are talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from the fact that they came in to vote, this was instantly trending and buzzing because after officially announcing a few months ago that they are pregnant, this was Padukone’s first appearance with a baby bump.

As they arrived, Singh first got out of the car and opened the door for his wife and then later made sure to hold her hand constantly as they entered the voting booth. The same ordeal continued once they were done as Singh would make sure to guard Padukone from anyone mobbing or intruding as he escorted her to their car.

Both Singh and Padukone opted for a casual outfit and they were both sporting a white shirt and blue denims. They also had sunglasses on to beat the heat.