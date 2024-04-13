Deepika Padukone’s tanned back from the babymoon leaves fans excited; husband Ranveer Singh wants to ‘go back’

Actors and real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in the best time of their life, as we know the couple is all set to welcome their first child together soon. It was only a while ago when the couple announced the big news, and needless to say, it broke the internet almost instantly.

Ever since then, the couple has made little appearances and have been guarded about everything. But the fans were in for a little treat a while ago, when Padukone posted an image, which has been a rare instance lately.

It seems like Padukone and Singh are on their babymoon enjoying themselves. The image shows the lady showing her back to the camera, where she is obviously tanned owing to being in the sun for a while and the tan marks indicating that she was wearing a swimsuit at that time. She didn’t put much of a caption apart from some emojis but she did give credit to the photographer, who was none other than hubby dearest Singh. Singh, who also loves to comment on his wife’s posts, decided to yet again do the same and dropped a comment saying, “*sigh* #TakeMeBack to the Slow Life!”

This was quite a treat for the fans but a lot of them were also disappointed that the actress did not flaunt her baby bump and have been waiting to see it for the longest time.

For the uninitiated, Padukone and Singh shared a post on February 29 that confirmed that they are expecting the arrival of their first child together in September 2024. The couple dated each other for five years since 2013 and tied the knot in 2018.