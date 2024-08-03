Dev-Avijit’s Next Film is Releasing During Durga Puja Instead of Winter Holidays

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Dev and Avijit’s next film, ‘Pratiksha’, and the wait is finally over. The film will feature the dynamic duo of Mithun Chakraborty and Dev, along with a surprising new pairing of Dev and Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin. Directed by Avijit Sen and produced by Atanu Roychowdhury, this marks their fourth collaboration.

Breaking the three-year tradition, Pratiksha will not be released during the winter holidays but instead during Durga Puja. The film is a family drama, and the shooting is set to start in November. Most of the scenes will be shot in London and the rest in Kolkata. Shubodeep Das has written the screenplay, and the story is finalized.

This film marks the return of the duo of Dev and Mithun Chakraborty after ‘Projapoti’, which was a hit. However, it was rumored that Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev would be seen together again in this film after ‘Kacher Manush,’ but that is not happening. Instead, Tasnia Farin will be paired with Dev.

Dev has just finished shooting for Srijit Mukherji’s film Tekka, which will be released this year during Puja. Apart from him, the film stars Swastika Mukherjee, Tota Roychowdhury, Rukmini Maitra, and Sreeja Dutta.

Pratiksha is a film that has been eagerly anticipated by fans, who are excited to see Dev and Mithun Chakraborty together again on the big screen. With the addition of Tasnia Farin to the cast, the film promises to be an exhilarating watch. The change in release date from the winter holidays to Durga Puja has only heightened the anticipation, and fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.