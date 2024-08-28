Dev’s Khadan Teaser Set to Unveil on August 29-Promising a Gripping Socio-Political Saga

The wait is finally over for Dev’s fans, as the teaser of his highly anticipated film Khadan is slated to release on August 29. The Tollywood superstar took to Instagram to share a rebellious picture, hinting at the film’s themes of protest and revolution, captioned, “Get Ready for this new world, 11 am Tomorrow.”

Directed by Soojit Dutta (Rino), Khadan is rumored to feature Dev in a dual role, playing both father and son, as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan. Although the film’s team has remained tight-lipped about the details, sources suggest that Dev will once again push the boundaries of his acting prowess.

Khadan is set against the backdrop of the coal mining region and explores its socio-political nuances. Produced by Surinder Films, the movie promises to be a gripping saga, with Dev’s character at the forefront of the narrative.

The teaser, initially scheduled for release on August 14, was delayed due to the RG Kar Hospital incident. However, Dev’s fans can now rejoice as the wait is almost over.

With Khadan, Dev continues his streak of experimenting with diverse roles. He has already made a mark in Bengali cinema with films like ‘Amazon Obhijaan’ and ‘Chander Pahar’, which have earned over ten crores, a rare feat in the industry.

As Dev turns 40, he seems to be maturing, and his fans are eagerly awaiting the teaser to get a glimpse of his new avatar in Khadan. The film’s team has kept the details under wraps, but the teaser is expected to reveal more about the movie’s themes and narrative.

Get ready to witness Dev’s transformation in Khadan, a film that promises to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

View Instagram Post 1: Dev's Khadan Teaser Set to Unveil on August 29-Promising a Gripping Socio-Political Saga