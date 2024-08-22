Dev’s Family in Crisis: Actor Rushes to Hospital After Returning to Kolkata

Actor and MP Dev Adhikari’s family is going through a tough time as his father, Gurupada Adhikari, has been hospitalized due to health complications. Dev, who was on a foreign trip with his girlfriend Rukmini Maitra, rushed back to Kolkata on Wednesday and headed straight to the hospital where his father is being treated.

According to sources, Gurupada Adhikari was admitted to a private hospital in the city with chest pain. Initial reports suggest that he may have suffered from heart disease, and an angiogram has already been conducted. The family is now waiting for the test results to determine the next course of action, which may include surgery.

Dev is currently by his father’s side in the hospital, accompanied by Rukmini and her sister. The actor’s father, Gurupada Adhikari, is also the head of Dev Entertainment Ventures, making this a challenging time for the entire family.

On a professional front, Dev has been busy with his upcoming film, Tekka, directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Dev, Rukmini Maitra, and Swastika Mukherjee. Dev, who is also producing the film under his banner, Dev Entertainment Ventures Pvt Ltd, unveiled the poster on Instagram on his birthday, which coincides with Christmas. The poster shows an illustration of a man holding a gun to a young girl’s head, imprinted upon an Ace playing card. Although details about the film are scarce, the promising cast is sure to create magic on screen when it releases during Durga Puja 2024.

Our thoughts are with Dev and his family during this challenging time. We wish Gurupada Adhikari a speedy recovery and hope he returns home soon. May he receive the best medical care and support from his loved ones. Get well soon, sir!