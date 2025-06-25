Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Megha accuses Vasudha; Can Vasudha turn the tables?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Megha (Mandeep Kaur) being jealous of Vasudha (Priya Thakur) and Dev’s (Abhishek Sharma) closeness. Even though Megha got engaged to Dev, the big question of whether Dev will realize his love for Vasudha in time to stop the wedding is being the catch point in the show now. As we know, Vasudha was earlier removed from her title of being the brand ambassador of the company. This was a big victory for Megha as she became the brand ambassador.

But in the coming time, Vasudha will prove her innocence and the truth of why Dev beat the goons, will come to the fore. In a dramatic move, Vasudha will again be reinstated as the brand ambassador of the company, with Megha being stripped of her title. This will enrage Megha.

The upcoming episode will see Megha hit back at Vasudha by exposing her mangalsutra in front of all in the family. Vasudha will be scared that her secret will be out. But Dev will protect her, by saying that the mangalsutra should be from the photoshoot that happened earlier in the day, and that Vasudha might not have got a chance to remove it. Vasudha too, will hold on to the story and will tell Chandrika that Megha brought her soon after the photoshoot and she did not get the time. This way, Vasudha will turn the tables against Megha and make her seek forgiveness.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.