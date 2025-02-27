Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha succeeds in bringing Chandrika and Dev for the interview; Will the bigger plan work out?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Production has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharma) and Chandrika (Nausheen Ali Sardar) not being on talking terms after Chandrika ordered Dev to not come in front of her and cut all ties with him. Dev could not handle himself and felt lonely with his mother staying away from him. He resorted to drinking and almost ended up creating yet another drama, which was averted by Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) timely action. Vasudha and Avinash joined together and created a platform for Chandrika and Dev to face each other and resolve their differences. Vasudha decided to organize an interview in a special show where even the bitter enemies face each other and resolve differences.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha’s efforts bearing fruit as she will succeed in getting Chandrika and Dev to face each other in the interview. Soon, both the mother and son will get to realize that they are so similar in their thoughts and behaviour. Both Chandrika and Dev’s answers to questions will be similar. Vasudha’s intention behind the interview will be that the ice gets broken in a moment, and the mother and son patch up. It will be interesting to see if Chandrika melts during the interview and accepts that Dev is her mirror reflection and one cannot be angry with their own self for long.

What will happen now?

