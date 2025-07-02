Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Madhav and Vasudha to get married; Dev gets worried

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Divya being kidnapped, and Avinash getting beaten up by goons. There was a threat looming large as Dev (Abhishek Sharma) discovered a knife with blood and blood marks all around at the place where Divya was kept captive. However, Divya came home safe and sound, and it was Madhav who brought her home. This opened a can of questions, wherein Chandrika and Hanumant Singh jumped over Madhav, questioning him why he ran away without marrying Vasudha.

The upcoming episode will see Hanumant Singh putting forward the request to marry Vasudha before Madhav. Madhav will readily give his consent, and this will be a shocker for Vasudha (Priya Thakur) as she had already confided in Madhav about her being secretly wed to Dev. While Chandrika will question Hanumant’s request and will ask him not to believe a guy who had ditched them earlier, Vasudha will disagree with the wedding. However, she will be forced by her father to give her consent. With both Vasudha and Madhav agreeing, there will be a happy ambience with their wedding announced. However, this will make Dev uneasy and worried for Vasudha.

What will happen next?

