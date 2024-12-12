Deewaniyat Upcoming Twist: Mannat refuses to marry Dev; how will Dev-Mannat wedding happen?

Deewaniyat the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with sorrow engulfing the Malik and Chaudhary households after the death of Jeet (Navneet Malik). While Jaydeep Malik has proposed the wedding of Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Mannat, Mannat has not been able to come to terms with the decision. However, Dev who sought intervention from his dead brother over his decision, has given his consent to marrying Mannat. His father is happy that Dev has taken over the responsibilities of his big brother.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Mannat trying to kill herself. She will decide to jump from the terrace top when her father will save her. The wedding of Dev and Mannat will be fixed to happen the very next day. When things will appear to fall in line, Mannat will tell her father that she will never marry Dev. Ranvijay will plead before her that he is doing it for her own future, but Mannat will be adamant. Meanwhile, Rudra will be very angry at the wedding being fixed between Mannat and Dev.

How will Mannat change her decision? Will Dev- Mannat marriage happen?

Deewaniyat, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is sure to keep fans eagerly engaged and on the edge of their seats with its compelling and captivating tale. Starring Vijayendra Kumeria as Dev and Kritika Singh Yadav as Mannat, Deewaniyat also features Navneet Malik in a pivotal role as Jeet.