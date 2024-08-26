From Dev to Shakib: Idhika Paul’s Career Takes a Giant Leap with Back-to-Back Superstar Films

Idhika Paul, the talented TV actress making waves in the Bangladeshi film industry, is all set to star in another film opposite Shakib Khan. The film, directed by Mehedi Hassan Hridoy, will mark the second collaboration between Idhika and Shakib after their successful pairing in “Priyotoma.” Interestingly, the shooting for this film will take place in Mumbai rather than Bangladesh due to the country’s unstable situation.

Idhika’s decision to work in Bangladeshi films has raised eyebrows, especially since she has been absent from Bengali serials for a while. Her last notable work in serials was “Pilu,” where she won hearts with her character’s transformation from negative to positive. However, she has since shifted her focus to films, debuting in Bangladesh with “Priyotoma” and now gearing up for her second film with Shakib Khan.

Despite her absence from serials, Idhika is staying in Tollywood. She will be seen in the much-anticipated film “Khadan” starring Dev, proving that she is committed to working in both industries. However, her return to serials remains uncertain, leaving fans wondering if they will see her on the small screen again.

The upcoming film with Shakib Khan is generating buzz, with talks about the project having been discussed since last year. The shooting schedule is set to commence on September 25, and fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion of the “Priyotoma” pair. Will Idhika’s decision to work in Bangladeshi films pay off, or will she return to her roots in Bengali serials? Only time will tell.