Dharmendra Plays A Poet In Karan Johar’s Film, & Here’s Why He Loves It

Iconic veteran actor Dharmendra is thrilled to bits about his role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

He gets to play a poet in the film.

Says the much-loved actor. “I write poetry in my real life. I sometimes share my lines on social media and they get a lot of appreciation from my fans and followers.Whenever I get to play a poet on screen I feel close to my character.”

The affable actor reveals he has played a poet in two films before. “In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anupama and I think one more film where I was paired with Sadhanaji(Ishq Par Zor Nahin),I played a poet.”

He began writing poems in recent years and intends to publish them soon.

“That’s what all my well -wishers are saying, that I should publish my poems. I am thinking about it,” says Dharamji