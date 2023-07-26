ADVERTISEMENT
Dharmendra Plays A Poet In Karan Johar’s Film, & Here’s Why He Loves It

Dharmendra is thrilled to bits about his role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He gets to play a poet in the film.

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 Jul,2023 13:10:18
Says the much-loved actor. “I write poetry in my real life. I sometimes share my lines on social media and they get a lot of appreciation from my fans and followers.Whenever I get to play a poet on screen I feel close to my character.”

The affable actor reveals he has played a poet in two films before. “In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anupama and I think one more film where I was paired with Sadhanaji(Ishq Par Zor Nahin),I played a poet.”

He began writing poems in recent years and intends to publish them soon.

“That’s what all my well -wishers are saying, that I should publish my poems. I am thinking about it,” says Dharamji

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

