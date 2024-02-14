Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu, The Greatest Love Story Of Filmistan

For 55 Saira Banu did nothing but look after her husband Dilip Kumar.

Ever since he started keeping ill health, she had no life of her own. “I was literally by his side 24×7. I slept only when Saab(that’s what she called her husband) did. Even the slightest sound or movement woke me up immediately. There were many days when I couldn’t get a few minutes to shower,” she once told me.

Sairaji once told me, “I don’t miss having a child because Saab is like a child.”

They were the ideal couple.

When Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu celebrated 50 years of marriage, Sairaji had said, “Waqt kaise guzra pataa hi nahin chala (we never knew how time flew).Looking after Saab, his life and his home comes naturally to me. He never asked me to give up my career. In fact, he encouraged me to continue acting after marriage. But after a while, my heart was not in my career. I just wanted to take care of Saab.”

When did this timeless love story begin? “I was his fan from the time I can remember. While still a teenager, I wanted to be his wife. I am very headstrong and once I made up my mind, there was no stopping me. I knew many beautiful women wanted to marry Saab, but he chose me. It was my dream come true and that’s what my marriage was: a perfect dream.”

Recalling her time spent in Chennai during the days when the couple had hectic shooting schedules, Saira says, “Because Yusufsaab was doing a lot of Chennai-produced Hindi films after Kohinoor, we shifted base to Chennai and moved into a home owned by a friend. I had decided not to work after marriage.But then, I got good offers like Padosan and Shagird and Yusufsaab encouraged me to take them up. We shot on two studio floors separated only by a small gate. So you see, Chennai holds wonderful memories for us. The people in Chennai and Mumbai are equally cultured and well-informed.”

I point out that Dilipsaab was fortunate to have such a devoted wife and she jokes, “Haan, I guess if I was chosen to be his wife, I must be special. Unki biwi hone ke liye calibre honi chahiye (to be his wife one needed to be of some calibre).For me, it was always Saab, no one else. I was his fan from the time I can remember. While still a teenager, I wanted to be his wife. I am very headstrong and once I made up my mind, there was no stopping me.I knew many beautiful women wanted to marry Saab, but he chose me. It was my dream come true and that’s what my marriage has been,a perfect dream. Looking after Saab, his life and his home comes naturally to me.”

Dilip Saab never asked his wife to give up her career. “In fact, he encouraged me to continue after marriage. But, after a while, my heart was not in my career. I just wanted to take care of Saab. Our marriage is the most important thing in my life.

Regrets about not being a mother?

I don’t miss having a child because Saab is like a child at heart.

Dilip Kumar On His Wife Saira Banu (in an interview to me several years ago). “I’m grateful to God for giving me such a girl as a friend and companion who has given everything to me. I’m indebted to her in every possible way. When anyone calls, when anything needs my attention, Saira makes a note. There’s no aspect of my life that she doesn’t touch with her generosity. No, not possible. Saira keeps me in touch with what’s going on around me. The children of yesterday have grown up. Some know how to conduct themselves well, others not so well. I’ve to deal with both kinds. Sairaji helps me to sift through all the people I’ve to connect with, almost like a woman who separates the wheat from the chaff. She has a much higher designation than a wife in my life. Sometimes she gets angry with or without reason . Even now she’s monitoring and observing me. She’s constantly making me repay my debts to my audience and well wishers.”