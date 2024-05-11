Ekta Kapoor rubbishes rumors of planning a second child

The internet went abuzz recently when a particular report started circulating. It was about producer Ekta Kapoor and her personal life. There were rumours doing the rounds like wildfire that Kapoor is planning to have a second child via surrogacy.

However, Kapoor’s spokesperson has gone on to confirm that none of this is true. Another report also suggested that Kapoor’s five-year-old son Ravie wanted a sibling and this has her resort to surrogacy for the second time.

However, dismissing these reports entirely, Kapoor’s spokesperson was quoted by ETimes saying, “It’s unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicks in an exclusive article. Respectfully, journalists should verify facts with the team before publishing. It is absolutely funny and laughable that people come up with these news.”

The piece also stated that Kapoor is an accountable family member and her parents support her choices as well, and that she understood the feeling of having a sibling and wants to fulfill her son’s wish.

For the unversed, Kapoor welcomed Ravie in 2019. And in the workfront, Kapoor has been very busy with her production ventures, where she just had a huge financial success in the form of Crew and critically-acclaimed, LSD 2 later. She has several projects lined up ahead as well which includes the Vikrant Massey-Raashii Khanna-Ridhi Dogra starrer, The Sabarmati Report, and several on-going TV shows too.