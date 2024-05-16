‘Emergency’ gets postponed amid Kangana Ranaut’s election campaign; makers release official statement

As known, actor Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the elections and extending with her service towards the nation. Up next, she’s set to entertain audiences on the big screen with her portrayal of the former Prime Minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi in the upcoming period political drama ‘Emergency’. The film has been being made for a while now and had the release date of 14th June 2024 locked in. Speaking of which, a new update about the film has emerged. Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films announced that the film will have a new release date as the actor-politician is occupied ith her Lok Sabha 2024 Elections campaign.

The actress-turned-politician is contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and has been occupied with her political commitments for the Mandi constituency. Due to this, she has prioritised her duties to the nation and her role as a politician over the release of her film.

Announcing the same, Manikarnika Films wrote, “Our hearts are filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut.

As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed.

We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support.

#EmergencyComingSoon 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳”

Take a look:

Written, directed, and produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film’s release date, as promised by the makers, will be announced soon.

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ is touted to be the actress’s most ambitious project to date. The film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.