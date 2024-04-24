Emily Blunt – “‘The Fall Guy’ is 100% a love letter & throwback to those films that are nostalgic for me”

Action and comedy maestro David Leitch is back with another blockbuster; his most personal project. The Fall Guy is a new hilarious, explosive film with an all-megastar cast portraying the story and the world of stunts and stuntmen who risk everything for the superstars while being the most underrated individuals on a movie set. Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) has dropped two exciting trailers of the film, and each one is a visual treat for the audiences who get to watch this action-packed bundle on the big screen.

The action comedy stars Academy Award winner (Barbie) Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers and Golden Globe winner (Oppenhiemer) Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno. Colt, a battered and past-his-prime stuntman finds himself working on a film set with Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a famous actor for whom he had doubled long ago. When Tom goes missing and the film, which is being directed by debut director Jody Moreno, Colt’s ex-girlfriend, is in danger of being shut down, Colt volunteers to find Tom and save Jody’s debut film.

Discussing action romantic comedies, Emily Blunt expressed, “I think romance in movies has been left in the dust, and it’s sad because I grew up watching those incredible action romantic comedies. So, The Fall Guy is 100% a love letter and a throwback to those films that are so nostalgic for me. I believe romance is still alive and kicking in everyone’s desires and hearts, so if you can capture it on the big screen and make people laugh, then I’m in!”.

Regarding her on-screen chemistry with co-star Ryan Gosling & shooting the action scenes, Emily expressed, “Yes, there was a lot of banter, and I love that Dave didn’t want to call “cut” on it, as we rarely stuck to the script. I feel like every day we would improv and stretch everything around. Ryan, especially, was constantly on the search for something funnier and more exciting. That’s what’s wonderful about working with him, as he’s so alive and spontaneous. I love working like that, and especially when you’re trying to create a love story and something that people can see themselves in. Our characters are a bit of a mess, trying to figure out their feelings for each other in an incredibly real yet hopefully charismatic way.”

She also added that it would be ‘Criminal’ to not go see this movie in a theatre and that, “It was made with so much passion and love for the cinematic experience”.

The Fall Guy will be in theatres worldwide, available in English and Hindi, on 3rd May 2024.