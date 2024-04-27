“My career is built around 20 years of being a stunt performer,” – Director David Leitch on ‘The Fall Guy’

Director and former stunt coordinator David Leitch is back with another star-studded smash hit. Full of action, crazy stunts and a swoon-worthy romance with Barbenheimer duo, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) with director David Leitch, is all set to release their blockbuster big screen watch, The Fall Guy in theatres on 3rd May. The film begins with Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) as she makes her directorial debut with talented stuntman and ex-flame, Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling). Coupled with bad guys, mystery and death-defying stunts, The Fall Guy is all set to heat up theatres.

Regarding the film, Leitch talks about how he stays in touch with his roots, “My career is built on 20 years of being a stunt performer, taking hits, riding wires, crashing cars, being set on fire and working closely with every department in the industry,” Leitch adds, “My love for movie making kept me going. I learned the film production model inside and out through years of working with various departments. If you asked me to stop directing movies and go back to being a stunt coordinator, I’d still be thrilled because there’s no place I’d rather be than on a movie set, making art with my friends.”

Paying homage to his stuntman past, Leitch says, “This project holds a special place in my heart because it weaves in real-life anecdotes from my journey as a stunt performer and a part of the crew.”

The Fall Guy is a throwback to the old-school romance, action and comedy all in one. Catch David Leitch’s salute to his humble beginning, available in English and Hindi, in theatres 3rd May 2024.