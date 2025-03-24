Emraan Hashmi gives a birthday surprise with the announcement of ‘Awarapan 2’

Awarapan 2 Announced on Emraan Hashmi’s Birthday

Actor Emraan Hashmi has announced Awarapan 2, responding to long-standing requests from his fans. The film will continue the story of Awarapan, which remains popular due to its music, storyline, and central character, Shivam.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. It will be released in theatres, promising to bring back the action and emotional depth that defined the first installment.

Over the years, Vishesh Films and Hashmi have collaborated on several successful projects. Their previous films, including Jannat, Murder, Raaz, Gangster, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, have delivered both commercial success and memorable music. Many of their songs remain widely recognized.

Currently in the pre-production stage, the film will begin shooting soon. The sequel aims to extend Shivam’s journey, maintaining the themes that made the original film resonate with audiences.

With a confirmed release date of April 3, 2026, Awarapan 2 is set to revive interest in the franchise and its music.

Interestingly, Awarapan wasn’t a box office success upon its release but over the years, it has developed a cult following and managed to have a lot of fans loving it.