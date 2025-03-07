Emraan Hashmi’s mysterious post sparks ‘Awarapan’ sequel speculations

Emraan Hashmi has ignited curiosity among fans with his latest social media post, hinting at a possible connection to his 2007 film Awarapan. The actor shared a cryptic video on Instagram, instantly setting off speculation about whether the film is making a return in the form of a sequel or a theatrical re-release.

The video features a scene reminiscent of the original film, with a familiar soundtrack playing in the background. Hashmi’s post included the hashtag #Awarapan, further intensifying discussions among followers. The visuals depict him on a boat in a picturesque location, along with a moment where he releases pigeons from a cage—an act that closely mirrors a significant scene from the movie. Fans also noticed a dialogue playing in the clip, reinforcing the idea of self-sacrifice, which was a key theme in the film.

Soon after the video surfaced, fans flooded the comments section with excitement, eagerly debating whether a continuation of the story is in the works. While some are hoping for a sequel, others are looking forward to experiencing the film again if a re-release is on the cards.

View Instagram Post 1: Emraan Hashmi’s mysterious post sparks ‘Awarapan’ sequel speculations

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan featured Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Over the years, the film has gained cult status, especially for its gripping narrative and soulful music.

While Emraan Hashmi has yet to confirm any details, the intriguing post has certainly left fans eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Whether it’s a sequel or a special re-release, the buzz around Awarapan is stronger than ever.