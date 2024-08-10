Esha Gupta gets mushy in public with partner Manuel Guallar

Actor and internet personality, Esha Gupta sets the internet ablaze time and again in several ways. At times, it is due to her sizzling hot avatars on multiple events and otherwise; and at times it is her acts of bettering the environment, as she is an admitted earth advocate.

However, apart from all this, the actor also doesn’t cease to express her immense love time and again with her partner, Manuel Campos Guallar.

And on that note, Gupta also doesn’t hold back from expressing her love for her man even in public. Recently, she was seen getting mushy with her man and the moment was captured candidly on camera. The couple is looking at each other while enamoured and seemingly in uninhibited love.

The couple continues to offer absolute couple goals repeatedly, as has been witnessed in several occasions.

Regarding Gupta’s work front, apart from being an ardent environmentalist, she makes sure to be active on social media thus keeping her internet presence active and rolling. She has been rather selective about film choices as well where she hasn’t appeared in a film on the big screen since almost five years but did have a small role in the web show Aashram Season 3. Currently, she has the likes of Murder 4, Desi Magic and a probable Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.