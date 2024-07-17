Esha Gupta & partner Manuel get to be a part of a historic occasion; here’s what

Actor Esha Gupta is one of the most popular celebrities on social media, where her posts and videos not only display her oomph factor but also her environmental practices time and again.

We also know that Gupta has been dating Spanish entrepreneur Manuel Campos Guallar for a while now, and it seems that she has adapted to her husband’s likes and dislikes too. One wouldn’t know if Gupta was always a football fan but her partner surely is.

And hence, she made it a point to accompany Guallar wbr enjoy an extremely historic occasion that happened recently.

One would know how one of the best footballers on the planet right now, Kylian Mbappe was confirmed to join the legendary football club, Real Madrid.

And the unveiling for the same was done recently which was truly a momentous and special occasion.

Gupta and Guallar were a part of the event and sharing about the same, Gupta posted the image of Mbappe coming in and below, she posted an image of herself and husband in a candid pose-

For the uninitiated, Spain also went on to win the Euro 2024 tournament after defeating England in a riveting final.

On the work front, Gupta has several projects lined up which include Murder 4, Desi Magic and in all probability, Hera Pheri 3 as well. Amassing 19.5 million followers on Instagram, Gupta continues to have a huge social media presence.