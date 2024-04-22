Ethereal Melodies: Dive Into the Music World of Celina Jaitly’s Mesmerizing Songs!

No Entry star, Former Ms India and Miss Universe Runners Up Celina Jaitly who recently won a Filmfare for her film SEASONS GREETINGS-by RamKamal Mukherjee has surprised us all with her voice as a singer. She shocked everyone with her Punjabi cover song as well as her own film song covers on instagram with musician Anshuman Sharma. The tracks are receiving millions of views and massive appreciation. Check them out.

Celina Jaitly’s Song Appearance-

Ijazat Cover Song

This is her first cover song, and she perfectly fuses Punjabi vocals with soothing music. In the video, she flaunts her voice with her tadka to the Ijazat, which Falak Shabir sings. This music was composed by Anshuman Sharma.

Sini Ne Sini Ne Reprise

This song is a duet song of Celina and Rahul Pandey. He is a playback singer. This song was originally sung and composed by Suhaas Shetty. The original tune is a bit faster. In the video, she adds jazz to her tune and uses a little English accent.

Last Christmas + Dil Mera Churaya Kyan

This song is perfect for a festive vibe like Christmas. In the video, she makes a mashup of an English song called Last Christmas and a Hindi song called Dil Mera Churaya Kyun. The mashup music is composed by Anshuman Sharma. This song has become very famous on Instagram.

