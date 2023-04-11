Celina Jaitly is one of the most talented and admired personalities. In her entire career till now, Celina Jaitly has had many moments of success and well, we love all of it. She is extremely pretty and gorgeous as a personality and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever she has a new and interesting update to share, the internet loves it, and for real. In the past, the actress has done many successful movies. Celina Jaitly might not be very active in movies today. However, she is still loved and is immensely popular.

Celina Jaitly reacts to the accusation of sleeping with Fardeen and the late Firoze Khan:

More often than not, Celina Jaitly is in the news and limelight for all the good reasons. This time, however, she has had to deal with a troll on Twitter who randomly accused her of sleeping with actor Fardeen Khan and the late Firoze Khan. She slammed the tweet and wrote,

“Dear Mr. Sandhu, hope posting this gave you the much girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem…like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!.”

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Well, that’s quite a savage response indeed from her. So far, Fardeen Khan whose name has also been dragged into the matter has not said anything. We wait for more updates. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com