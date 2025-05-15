Exclusive: Prashant Narayanan to feature in the comedy satire Gram Panchayat Amrika

Actor Prashant Narayanan, an impactful performer capable of carving an everlasting memory with his performances on the big screen, will be seen in the upcoming comedy satire film Gram Panchayat Amrika. Produced by Cilema Films, the film is set in Lucknow and has a unique plot.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Govind Pandey and Neha Sargam playing pivotal roles in the movies. Govind Pandey has been seen in Vikram Vedha, Kathal, Farzi, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon etc. Neha Sargam, who has been part of shows Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Ramayan, Punar Vivaah: Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Doli Armaanon Ki, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, makes her big screen debut with the film. You can check out our exclusive news breaks here if you missed reading them.

Now, we hear of prolific actor Prashant Narayanan playing a vital role in the film. Prashant is best known for his immensely captivating body of work and a few of his notable projects include Murder 2, Mai, Peter Gaya Kaam Se, PM Narendra Modi etc. He was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar.

