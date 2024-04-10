EXCLUSIVE: Top Trade Analysts make predictions about the ‘BMCM vs Maidaan’ clash; talk about the trends too

We are headed for a faceoff that is all set to happen this week at the theaters between Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan – which from the outset seems like a clash of the titans.

However, there have been several tweaks for both these films, and that has raised several questions. On the one hand, we reported how Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has undergone some last minute changes and the film is now being trimmed by six minutes of its original runtime. Not only this, but it is now also confirmed that BMCM and Maidaan won’t be releasing on 10th April 2024 (today), as initially advertised but instead on 11th April 2024, which is the actual Eid holiday. However, some paid previews are scheduled to take place on the evening of 10th April.

There has been a real uncertainty with the way these films have been marketed and presented for a while now and these changes at the eleventh hour seems to raise further doubts.

We managed to exclusively talk with some distinguished trade analysts to know their take on the films, and how is it looking for them apart from giving us their predictions for Day 1 box-office.

Sumit Kadel said, “The inital buzz for both these films hasn’t been upto the mark and that is reflected in the advance booking as well. And now, with the release date having shifted to 11th April, it might affect it further. When it comes the Day 1 box office, I predict Bade Miyan Chote Miyan can rake in Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore approximately and Maidaan might garner Rs 7-8 crore depending on the word-of-mouth.”

Subhash K Jha said, “When it comes to the quality, Maidaan is far ahead. It is a much stronger film and I am certain it will be liked by everyone. However, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film looks very routine. Inspite of the large scale of the film, the makers seem to be indecisive with news about last-minute cuts coming in. Ajay Devgn already had a success in the form of Shaitaan, so it bodes well for Maidaan. I feel Maidaan can open around Rs 20 crore but with BMCM, I can’t quite predict because the changes makes it difficult to have a fair idea.”

Taran Adarsh said, “In all honesty, the advance booking for these films haven’t been good. But there is hope that with Thursday being an Eid holiday, it serves these films better than how the trends have bene so far. An action extravaganza like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, who has a director like Ali Abbar Zafar should have had a much better advance booking trend than what has been the case so far. But that is surely not the case. Maidaan, I mentioned in my review as well – is a great film but it won’t open hugely and will totally rely on the word-of-mouth. There won’t be fireworks at the box-office right away. If BMCM doesn’t open anything less than Rs 20 crore, it would be shocking. With Maidaan, an opening of Rs 7 to 8 crore would be possible but based on word-of-mouth, it should rise further.